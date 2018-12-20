× 2 Nurses Allege Racial Discrimination in Lawsuit Against Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena

Two former labor and delivery nurses at Huntington Memorial Hospital filed wrongful-termination lawsuits this month against the Pasadena hospital alleging they were targeted because of their race and ultimately fired amid widespread discrimination.

Veronica Loving and Martha Beltran say in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the hospital failed to prevent discrimination against black and Latina nurses, who were singled out, given poor performance evaluations and denied promotions.

In January, 13 nurses in the labor and delivery unit submitted a letter to supervisors to raise concerns about tension among the staff. The lawsuits say the complaints were not investigated.

“We strongly believe that this aggression is racially motivated,” the group wrote. “We don’t think that a small group of nurses like to see women of color in positions of authority. As a group, we have felt discriminated, belittled, insulted and segregated because of our race.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.