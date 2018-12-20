33-Year-Old Rialto Man Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Porn Over the Internet

A 33-year-old Rialto man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of distributing child porn over the internet, authorities said.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home of Jason Walker, located along North Apple Avenue, before taking him into custody, according to a Fontana Police Department news release. He was detained without incident.

Several electronic devices were seized from Walker’s home over the course of the search and a forensic analysis later revealed the devices contained hundreds of videos and images depicting child pornography, officials said.

After his arrest, Walker was booked into Fontana Police Department and later transferred to West Valley Detention Center.

The department run an Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

No other details were released by police.