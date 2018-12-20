× Bars in L.A., 8 Other California Cities Could Stay Open Until 4 A.M. Under New Proposal

For the third year in a row, a California lawmaker is trying to keep bars open until 4 a.m.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) is reintroducing legislation that would allow Los Angeles, San Francisco and seven other cities to extend the sales of alcohol in bars, clubs and restaurants by an additional two hours.

“Nightlife brings people together, fosters creativity and innovation, supports small businesses, and creates middle-class jobs,” Wiener said in a statement. “It’s time to embrace our nighttime economy and give our cities the tools they need to foster the best nightlife possible.”

Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill by Wiener, writing: “I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem.”

