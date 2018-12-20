Bay Area Motorist Cited After Trying to Use Chicken Wing Package Sticker to Avoid Paying Toll: CHP

A motorist ran afoul of the law this week when he used a sticker from a pound of teriyaki chicken wings he had purchased at Safeway to cover his license plate to avoid paying a freeway toll in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tricky move was enough to ruffle some feathers at the CHP, which posted photos of the sticker on the license plate to its Facebook page, saying the incident falls in the “we couldn’t even make this up” category.

A sergeant made the discovery about 8 p.m. Tuesday after pulling over a white Ford Mustang traveling south on the 101 Freeway near Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. The sergeant had noticed the car’s license plate was partially covered.

Motorists often try to avoid paying tolls on the Richmond/San Rafael Bridge by shielding their license plates from view, according to the CHP.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.