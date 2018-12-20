BREAKING: Defense Secretary James Mattis to Retire Early Next Year, Trump Says

Charges Dropped Against Homeless Joshua Tree Couple Accused of Child Abuse

Posted 1:04 PM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 01:31PM, December 20, 2018

A homeless Joshua Tree couple accused of child abuse after they were found living with their children in a shack in the desert earlier this year no longer faces criminal charges in the case.

Daniel Panico and wife Mona Kirk appear at the Joshua Tree courthouse on March 2. (Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Panico, 73, and Mona Kirk, 51, had been charged in March with three felony counts of child abuse after San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies said the couple had been living for years with their three children in a desert shack without access to running water, bathrooms or sufficient food.

The children — ages 11, 13 and 14 — were taken into custody by the county’s Department of Children and Family Services.

After the arrests, friends of the family came to their defense, at times holding rallies outside the courthouse, because they believed the couple was being prosecuted for being homeless.

