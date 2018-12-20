× Former USC Associate Coach Tony Bland Agrees to Plea Deal in College Basketball Bribery Case

Former USC associate head coach Tony Bland agreed to a plea bargain Thursday in the wide-ranging federal investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption.

Bland’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, confirmed the deal to the Los Angeles Times.

A person familiar with the arrangement between Bland and prosecutors in U.S. District Court in New York told The Times the former coach is expected to receive probation.

Further details of the plea bargain weren’t immediately available.

