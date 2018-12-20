Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with holiday gifts for the beauty obsessed. For more info on Stacy and the gift sets she featured, you can click HERE or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.
Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty Obsessed With Stacy Cox
-
Beauty Products With a Waitlist With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
Pink Beauty Products With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox
-
Holiday Gift Ideas for the Ladies
-
Holiday Beauty Survival Guide With Dermatologist Dr. Arisa Ortiz
-
Unique & Creative Holiday Gift Ideas With Tweak Gift Store Owner Tara Riceberg
-
-
Holiday Gift Ideas With Sur La Table
-
Holiday Gifts Under $50 With Fashion Stylist Lindsay Albanese
-
Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas With Amanda Garrigus
-
Holiday Gifts With Millennial Mom Expert Jenna Barnett
-
Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
-
Quirky Gift Ideas for the Holidays With Jen Bilik
-
Great Gift Ideas With Lawrence Zarian
-
In-Store Holiday Shopping Versus Online Deals With Money Coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox