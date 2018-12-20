L.A., Pomona Police Bust 8 Illegal Pot Shops, Seize Millions in Marijuana, Guns, Cash, Ecstasy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles and Pomona police shut down eight allegedly illegal marijuana dispensaries this week and seized about $20 million worth of marijuana and cash, along with guns and ecstasy, police said.

Pomona police busted seven unlicensed marijuana dispensaries that have been operating illegally for several weeks, the Pomona Police department said in a news release Thursday.

L.A. police did a major drug bust on one illegal shop on Monday worth about $20 million, Capt. Marc Reina said on Twitter Thursday.

In Pomona, police said they found over 500 ecstasy pills, one gun, about $32,000 in cash, 45 pounds of marijuana and 600 pounds of marijuana products.

It is illegal to sell marijuana in Pomona, therefore the seven Pomona dispensaries were operating a businesses and selling marijuana and tobacco without licenses, authorities said. The shops also didn't file a quarterly tax return.

Police said the property owners refused to cooperate with city requests to stop the illegal selling.

In Los Angeles, police said they busted almost $20 million worth of marijuana and cannabis oil on the 800 block of South San Julian. They also found three handguns, one AR-15 rifle and almost $150,000 dollars in cash.

Police arrested Daniel Ontiveros, 24, for maintaining a place for the sale of narcotics, as well as three others suspects who they believe work at the shop, Lt. Andy Mathes said.

"While marijuana is legal in the city and the state, we have to ensure that the business, the establishments — both selling and manufacturing — are licensed and regulated by the state and city entities," he said.