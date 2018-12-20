Man Arrested in Attempted Robbery of South Pasadena Jewelry Store That Was Thwarted by Workers

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery that was stopped by workers last week, officials announced.

Omar Teriq Bradley is shown in a photo released by the South Pasadena Police Department on Dec. 20, 2018.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Dec. 14 when one of two suspects pulled out a knife and lunged at Jean Boujekian, owner of Vana Watch and Jewelry at Mission Street and Fremont Avenue.

Boujekian blocked the knife and fought off the would-be robber, and his nephew took out a gun from behind the counter and pointed it at the attacker, surveillance video released by the South Pasadena Police Department showed.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as two men, one of them armed with a knife, tried to rob a South Pasadena jewelry store on Dec. 14, 2018. One of the workers chased them off with a handgun. (Credit: South Pasadena Police Department)

The suspects got away in a car described by police as a green 2006 Chevy Malibu 4-door, with the California license plate number 5YAC399.

Omar Teriq Bradley, 21, of Compton, was arrested Tuesday after being found driving the suspect vehicle, police said.

It is unclear what Bradley’s role was during the heist. The other man involved in the incident remains outstanding.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

