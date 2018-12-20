× Man Prompts Hourslong Standoff After Allegedly Threatening Father With Knife in La Verne

A barricade situation in La Verne ended peacefully Thursday morning when the suspect, who had allegedly threatened his father with a knife, surrendered to a SWAT team several hours later.

The incident began about 1 a.m. at the Copacabana Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of Arrow Highway.

Officers responded to the domestic dispute call involving an adult son allegedly threatening his father, Lavern Police Department Lt. Sam Gonzalez said.

The father and an 11-year-old son fled to a bedroom, hid, and then climbed out of a window to the safety of awaiting officers, Gonzalez said.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Felipe Renteria, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.

The suspect’s father told authorities his son had come home upset but he had no idea why.

Residents in the immediate area were asked to evacuate during the standoff, Gonzalez said.

A SWAT team managed to talk Renteria into leaving the home without incident, Gonzalez stated in a follow-up email just after 6 a.m.