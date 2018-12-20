Mexico Agrees to Let Migrants Remain While U.S. Asylum Claims Are Processed

Immigrants spend the afternoon inside the Barretal migrant camp on Dec. 4, 2018 from Tijuana, Mexico. After traveling more than 6 weeks from Central America, thousands of immigrants from the migrant caravan remain in Tijuana, many awaiting asylum interviews and others deciding whether to cross illegally into the United States. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

Mexico has agreed to a U.S. proposal to let third-country migrants remain in or be returned to Mexico while their claims for asylum in the United States are being processed.

The decision was a historic one for Mexico, which has traditionally refused to accept the return of any migrants who aren’t Mexican.

Mexico’s Foreign relations Department said Thursday the move i a temporary, humanitarian measure.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been struggling with an increase in asylum claims and limits on its ability to detain asylum seekers