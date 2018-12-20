Louisiana Officer Faces 40 Charges After Recording Himself Having Sex With Animal: Police

A police officer in Bossier City, Louisiana, has been arrested after allegedly filming himself having sex with an animal, authorities announced Thursday.

Terry Yetman, 38, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal, and 20 counts of filming sexual acts with an animal, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Yetman, a Bossier City Police Officer, was the recipient of the 2018 Trey Hutchison Award, which is presented by the Bossier Domestic Task Force to officers who champion the rights of domestic violence victims and their families, according to KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans.

Detectives with the State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation into Yetman’s activities in August, and that investigation resulted in a search warrant for Yetman’s residence.

Detectives found pornography involving sexual acts with an animal on electronic devices belonging to Yetman, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the type of animal involved.

Yetman turned himself in when he learned warrants had been issued for his arrest.

He is currently being held at the Bossier Max Correctional Center on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation is still open and may result in additional charges, police said.