Police Release Images of Suspect in Beverly Hills Armed Robbery

Photos of a man believed to be the suspect in an armed robbery in Beverly Hills were released by police Thursday.

The man allegedly committed the robbery in the 900 block of Alpine Drive on Thursday before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, according to a Beverly Hills Police Department news release.

Police said he was traveling westbound on Sunset Boulevard on a white and blue bicycle as he fled.

Prior to the crime, the same man was seen on surveillance video going through trashcans in an alley, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man who is 26 years old and Spanish speaking. Police said he stands about 5 feet, 6 to 7 inches tall, with a medium build, and has red flame tattoos on his right inner forearm.

No other details about the robbery were released by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 310-550-4951. Anonymous information can be submitted by texting BEVHILLSPD and the tip to 888777.