Rancho Palos Verdes Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempting to Kidnap 13-Year-Old Girl at Gunpoint in Rolling Hills Estates

A Rancho Palos Verdes man began serving a 14-year prison sentence Thursday for trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint in Rolling Hills Estates last year, authorities said.

Garrett Evans Webber, 55, was sentenced after pleadeding no contest last month to a charge of attempted kidnapping. Under a negotiated plea deal, he also admitted using a firearm in the crime, and a separate count of assault with a firearm was dismissed.

The case stems from Oct. 30, 2017, when prosecutors said Webber drove up alongside the victim was she was walking in the 28700 block of Highridge Road in Rolling Hills Estates, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

“(Webber) exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm at her head, trying to force her into his vehicle,” the statement said. “The young victim was able to escape the defendant’s grasp and call for help from a woman who was driving in the area.”

In addition to frightening off the attacker, the good Samaritan also managed to take down his license plate number, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found and arrested him later the same day, county booking records show.

