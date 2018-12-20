× S.F. Police Officer Already Suspended for Sending Racist Texts Is Now Charged With Bank Robbery

A San Francisco police officer who could lose his job for sending racist texts has now been charged with robbing a local bank.

Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Rain Daugherty was arrested Tuesday and charged Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Court documents claim Daugherty, who’s been on unpaid suspension, entered the East West Bank on Nov. 29 and handed the teller a note demanding money, saying something like: “calm down, just do it.”

About $9,000 was stolen.

Daugherty could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He’s among nine current and former officers who sued to keep the Police Commission from disciplining them for sharing racist, sexist and homophobic texts in 2011 and 2012. The courts earlier this year allowed action to proceed.