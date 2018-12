Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Basketball Legend Shaquille O’neal is opening a restaurant called Shaquille’s at L.A. Live in late January 2019. On Thursday, Dec 20, he’s having a job fair from 10am to 5 pm at The Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. They’re hiring for all restaurant positions - cooks, runners, servers, bartenders, bussers. For more info on the restaurant and the job fair, you can click HERE.