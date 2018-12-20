× Suspect Hospitalized After Being Shot by Deputies in Lake Elsinore

A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lake Elsinore on Thursday, officials said.

Authorities were releasing little information about the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Collier Avenue and Chaney Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials did not say what the suspect was originally wanted on suspicion of.

Video from the scene shows the suspect’s vehicle had come to rest against a bollard post, with a police SUV pinned against its rear end.

What appeared to be a handgun could be seen lying in the parking lot next to a discarded Vans sneaker and other pieces of clothing.

Marcos Salcedo said he was working when he heard a large crash, then the sound of gunfire, and went to see what was happening.

That’s when he spotted a male in a black sweater exchanging bullets with law enforcement.

“And then I just saw him take his last two shots and then he turned around and he started running,” Salcedo said. “And then I just heard the last couple shots, and next thing you know you just see the cops everywhere and they started helping out the other ladies that were on the floor crying and hysterical because they were so scared.”

Another bystander, Jay D’agnenica, said he saw a female dive beneath another car near the suspect’s to avoid being hit.

After the suspect was shot, authorities checked his car to make sure no one else where inside, then “everything got under control,” Salcedo said.

The suspect appeared barely conscious as he lay on the ground while first responders rendered aid, according to the witness.

“He looked like he was moving, but he was struggling to stay conscious, because I’m guessing they shot him at least once or twice,” Salcedo said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, where their condition was unknown.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

Investigators provided no identifying information about the suspect, such as their gender or age.

The investigation remained active, and sheriff’s officials did not immediately release further information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#LakeElsinore OIS occurred about 4pm/Collier X Chaney/suspect transported to local hospital in unk condition/No injuries to officers or public/Active investigation/No addtl’ details at this time/Updates to follow/Avoid the area #Active pic.twitter.com/Au6dpoEewx — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-West (@RSOPIOWest) December 21, 2018