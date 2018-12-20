The News Director’s Office: Henry DiCarlo, KTLA 5 News Meteorologist

In this episode of The News Director’s Office, Henry DiCarlo stops by and explains how he began reporting the weather by accident. He shares why he has so much fun at KTLA, opens up about his relationship with the rest of the Morning News team, and explains the personal reasons for getting involved with Children’s Hospital Orange County.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking