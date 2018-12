Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District after her high school basketball coach was convicted of sex abuse charges stemming from an inappropriate relationship he was engaged in with her, alleging the district continues to victimize her and that they knew of previous accusations involving the coach before he was hired. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 20, 2018.

34.574138 -118.088214