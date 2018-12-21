2 Arrested in Killing of Man Found Inside Burned Vehicle in Westminster: Police

Two people have been arrested in the killing of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Westminster earlier this year, police said Friday.

Steven Kue, 31, was arrested in Fresno as the primary suspect following months of investigation, according to Garden Grove police. Anthony Loc Nguyen, 23, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact and arson.

About 2:40 a.m. on Sept. 5, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 6400 block of Industry Way, police said. Inside, they discovered the dead body of a man.

The victim has been identified by police as John Robert Connell, 33, of Orange.

Connell’s death was determined to be a homicide based on evidence found at the scene, according to police.

Three days after his body was found, detectives came across information leading them to believe the killing had actually occurred in late August at a home located in the 11600 block of Brookurst Street in Garden Grove.

Investigators recovered evidence at the home linked to the killing, authorities said. The Garden Grove Police Department then took over the investigation.

The interviewing of witnesses and review of other evidence led investigators to identify Kue as the primary suspect. In the past week, authorities tracked Kue down to the Fresno area and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

Nguyen was arrested in Westminster on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the killing. Both men have been booked into Orange County Jail. Police have not released information about how the two suspects are believed to be involved or any other details about the killing.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 714-741-5422 and anonymous tips can be forwarded by visiting the website for Orange County Crime Stoppers.