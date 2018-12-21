California Cooking Podcast: In the Kitchen with Curtis Stone

In this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Jess enters the test kitchen of celebrity chef Curtis Stone. He shows Jessica how to whip up one of his favorite side dishes, baked mashed potatoes with bacon and mascarpone cheese. With the holidays just around the corner, Jess also gets some invaluable advice on avoiding a gravy disaster.

