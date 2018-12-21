Chef Jamie Gwen Dole Packaged Food Recipes

Sweet Peach Breakfast Smoothies

Peanut butter and peaches are a winning combination in this protein-packed morning boost.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 cup Dole Sliced Peaches in Juice, drained

2 small ripe bananas

3 tablespoons plain yogurt

Pinch of ground cinnamon

2 cups ice

Directions:

Warm the peanut butter until pourable. Combine the melted peanut butter, sliced peaches, bananas, yogurt, cinnamon and ice in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Serves 2

Chef’s Tip: Pour the smoothies into mason jars and top with the lids for breakfast on the go!

Caramelized Pineapple Oatmeal with Mandarin Oranges & Toasted Coconut

What better way to start off the day than with a hearty, wholesome bowl of oatmeal? Get tropical with this recipe that incorporates Dole Pineapple and Dole Mandarin Oranges, to get your daily servings of healthy fruit! Using the juice from the can of pineapple slices makes the oatmeal amazingly delicious.

Ingredients:

One 20-ounce can Dole Pineapple Slices in Juice

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 cups old-fashioned oats

2 1/2 cups water

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup Dole Mandarin Orange Segments, drained

4 tablespoons yogurt

1/2 cup toasted coconut

Directions:

1. Pour out 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons of pineapple juice from the can of Dole Pineapple slices and reserve.

2. Place 4 drained pineapple slices in a sauté pan and add 2 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple juice and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar to the pan. Cook over medium heat until the pineapple is golden on the underside, then flip the pineapple slices over and cook until golden again. Remove from the heat to cool slightly.

3. In a medium saucepan combine 1 cup of pineapple juice with the water, the remaining 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and the salt. Bring to a boil and stir in the oats. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. To serve, spoon the oatmeal into 4 bowls. Top each bowl with a slice of caramelized pineapple, top with a dollop of yogurt and garnish with mandarin orange segments. Finish with a sprinkling of toasted coconut.

Serves 4

Vegetarian Burrito Bowls with Black Beans, Charred Corn, Brown Rice, and Spicy Peach Salsa

Bursting with color and flavor, this nourishing meal-in-a-bowl combines the fabulous flavors of black beans, corn, tomatoes and sweet peaches. It’s sure to fill you up!

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked brown rice

3 tablespoons freshly chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons olive oil

One 14.5-ounce can corn kernels, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

One 14.5-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups tomatoes, diced

For the Spicy Peach Salsa:

Two 4-ounce containers Dole Diced Peaches, drained

1/2 small red onion, diced

1/2 jalapeño pepper, veins and seeds removed and minced

1 tablespoon freshly chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. Add the chopped cilantro to the hot cooked brown rice and stir to combine. Keep warm.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large sauté pan over high heat and add the corn kernels, chili powder, ground cumin and salt and pepper. Sauté for 5 minutes, tossing often, or until the corn is golden brown. Transfer the corn to a bowl and heat the remaining olive oil in the same pan. Add the black beans, season with salt and pepper and cook until warmed through.

3. For the Spicy Peach Salsa combine the diced peaches, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro and lime juice in a mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper and stir to combine well.

4. To build your bowls, start with a base of cilantro rice and complete the bowls with layers of charred corn, warm black beans and diced tomatoes. Top each bowl with a large spoonful of the Spicy Peach Salsa and enjoy.

Serves 4

Tropical Fruit Crumble

This beautifully jeweled baked dessert is heartwarming comfort food. Vibrant colors and tropical fruit flavors unite, all topped with a crunchy streusel topping that’s easy to assemble and luscious to eat.

Ingredients:

For the Fruit Filling

Three 15.25-ounce cans Dole Tropical Fruit, drained

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pinch of salt

For the Streusel Topping

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick (4-ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature

Yogurt or sour cream, for topping

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

2. Spread the drained tropical fruit on paper towels and pat dry. Let sit for 15 minutes at room temperature to dry out the fruit. Place the fruit in a large mixing bowl and add the sugar, flour, lemon juice and salt. Mix to combine well.

3. For the Streusel Topping, in a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, granulated sugar, brown sugar and salt until combined. Work in the butter, using your fingers, until the topping is clumpy.

4. Spread the fruit filling and any juices from the bowl into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Scatter the streusel topping over the fruit filling. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the filling is bubbling and the topping is golden brown.

5. Serve with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.

Serves 8

Chef’s Tip: Make a double batch of Streusel Topping and keep some in the fridge at all times so that you can make a Crumble at a moment’s notice…Just in case you’re craving dessert!

Sunshine Pound Cake

The pure pineapple flavor of this cake will amaze you, and it’s seriously simple to make. Using a cake mix as the base, you’ll go from store bought to homemade in less than an hour (and no one will know!).

Ingredients:

For the Cake

1 (16-ounce) box pound cake mix

One 6-ounce can Dole Pineapple Juice

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Dole Crushed Pineapple, drained well

For the Pineapple Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons Dole Pineapple Juice

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl combine the cake mix, pineapple juice, vegetable oil and eggs and blend, using an electric mixer, on low speed for 1 minute. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and beat for 2 minutes more on medium speed. Stir in the crushed pineapple and combine well. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool completely, then transfer the pound cake to a serving plate.

3. For the Pineapple Glaze, combine the confectioner’s sugar and pineapple juice in a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Drizzle the glaze over the cooled cake and serve.

Serves 8

Chef’s Tip: Did you know that it’s easy to make Homemade Confectioners’ Sugar? Combine 2 cups of granulated sugar and 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in a blender or food processor and blend until you achieve a fine, fluffy powder. You’ll save yourself money and a trip to the grocery store!

Dole Pineapple Jam

Three ingredient brilliance~

One 8-ounce can DOLE crushed pineapple, with juice

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

In a small saucepan, bring the pineapple, sugar and vanilla to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring often, until the jam has thickened. Pour into a canning jar, cool and store in the fridge.

Makes about 1 Cup of Jam