Dodgers Trade Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to Cincinnati Reds

The Dodgers agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon, sending outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp and left-handed pitcher Alex Wood to Cincinnati in exchange for right-hander Homer Bailey and two minor leaguers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Complete details of the transaction are not yet known, but the move figures to save the Dodgers millions of dollars on salaries, granting them additional room under baseball’s $206-million competitive-balance tax threshold to perhaps reinvest the money elsewhere.

Puig was projected to make $11.3 million in arbitration and Wood was projected to earn $9 million in arbitration for 2019, according to MLBTradeRumors.com. Kemp, meanwhile, was on the books for $20 million next season.

Bailey is slated to make $23 million in 2019 and has a $5-million buyout for the 2020 season.

