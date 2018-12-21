× Extra Security Added to Iconic Hollywood Sign Over the Holidays

The iconic Hollywood sign was vandalized on New Year’s Eve 2016, but officials hope added security will keep pranksters away and increased visitor traffic flowing during the Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Two additional Los Angeles Police officers, an LAPD sergeant and one park ranger will be added to the Hollywood Sign’s security team between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu’s office said Friday in a news release.

“While we deck the halls and trim, we want to make sure our Hollywood Sign has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year as well,” Ryu said in the news release. “These extra enforcements – joining our existing enforcement around the sign — will ensure the peace and safety of our iconic sign and its neighboring communities.”

The Hollywood Sign typically has a team of 14 Department of Transportation traffic officers tasked with enforcing parking violations and ensuring traffic flow around the sign. The extra security is expected to help keep streets from getting clogged and visitors from parking in fire lanes.

“We want everyone to have a good time during the holiday break, but while also following the laws,” Estevan Montemayor, Ryu’s spokesman, added.

