Feds Notify State DMV That Its Process for Issuing Real IDs Is Inadequate

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has notified the California Department of Motor Vehicles that its process for providing residents with federally recognized identification cards is not adequate.

DMV spokesman Armando Botello said Friday that 2.3 million residents who received Real IDs under the current process will have to submit additional documentation when their cards are renewed in five years but will be able to use them in the meantime.

The DMV is developing a way for residents to submit more documentation online or via email to comply with the stricter federal requirement, he said.

But some state legislators are upset about delays in notifying them of the problem and say DHS could eventually require additional documentation provided by current holders.

