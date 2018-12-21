How a Government Shutdown Can Affect You

If the House and Senate can’t reach an agreement with President Trump in time, parts of the federal government will close at midnight.

Congress passed laws to fund about 75% of government agencies before the fiscal year ended in September, but they gave themselves until Dec. 21 to approve budgets for the rest. The hangup involves money that Trump has demanded for a border wall.

The agencies left at risk include the departments of Homeland Security, State, Agriculture, Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice and Transportation, as well as NASA, the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

About 800,000 federal workers at those agencies won’t be paid if a shutdown takes place; some 420,000 of those will be expected to work without pay.

