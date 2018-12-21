L.A. County Prosecutors Decline to File Charges Against Steven Seagal in Sexual Assault Case

Actor Steven Seagal will not face criminal charges in a sexual assault case, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office said Friday.

The case stems from allegations former model Faviola Dadis made to police this year. Dadis claimed that when she was 17 years old in 2002, Seagal groped her during an audition at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Prosecutors said they were declining to file charges because there wasn’t sufficient evidence and the statute of limitations had expired.

Dadis is the second woman to publicly accuse Seagal of sexual assault. Actress Regina Simons has claimed that he raped her when she was 18 and an extra on his 1994 film “On Deadly Ground.”

