LAPD Detective Accuses Fellow Officer of Revenge Porn, Seeks Restraining Order

A Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division detective is seeking a restraining order against the senior lead officer of the LAPD’s Central Division alleging he sent out explicit photos of her without her permission, the detective’s lawyer said.

Attorney Lisa Bloom appeared in court Thursday in Los Angeles to argue for a temporary restraining order against Officer Danny Reedy on behalf of her client, Detective Ysabel Villegas.

Reedy and Villegas were involved in an “abusive” relationship, which they recently broke off, Bloom said.

The officer took explicit photos of the detective during their relationship, according to the attorney. Once it ended, Bloom said Reedy sent out the photos to several of his “buddies,” including a fellow LAPD officer and an LAPD sergeant.

Distributing such photos without permission from the person in them, sometimes known as “revenge porn,” is against the law.

“Revenge porn is a crime in California,” Bloom said.

Bloom added that her client has also filed a criminal complaint against Reedy, as well as complaint with LAPD Internal Affairs.

Another hearing in the case was set for Jan. 15, according to court records.

Villegas is the wife of former LAPD Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas, who retired suddenly in October. The LAPD was looking into allegations that he had been involved in improper sexual relationships with officers under his command , the Los Angeles Times reported the following week.

