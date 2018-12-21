Live: Authorities Give Update on Major Water Main Break in South L.A.

Last Minute Tech Gifts With Technology Expert Carley Knobloch

Posted 11:10 AM, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:14AM, December 21, 2018

Technology Expert Carley Knobloch joined us live with last minute tech gifts. For a full list of the products Carley covered in the segment, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.