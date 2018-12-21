Man Runs Inside Oxnard Home Garage, Sets Fires After Barricading Himself In: Police

A man accused of barricading himself inside the garage of an Oxnard home and then setting fires inside was arrested after authorities forced open a window to put out the flames, police said Friday.

The incident unfolded after officers were called to a home located in the 4600 block of Anchorage Street about 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. The caller told officers a man was allegedly armed with a metal pipe and trying to break into his or her home.

Genoro Lopez, 38, was in the middle of the street and still armed with the pipe when officers arrived to the scene, police said. He allegedly disobeyed officers’ orders and ran across the street to another home and entered the garage.

Lopez then barricaded himself inside and started setting fire to several items inside the garage, according to police.

Additional officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene and evacuated a woman and two children while authorities tried making contact with him, police said. For the next several minutes, Lopez allegedly remained inside and set fire to more items in the garage.

He refused to comply with orders to come out but officers managed to force open a garage window and extinguish the flames, according to police.

“After almost 90 minutes, Lopez suddenly emerged from the garage and fled into the rear yard of the residence where he was quickly apprehended by officers,” a news release from the Oxnard Police Department reads.

Lopez was then transported to Saint John’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries he sustained while being taken into custody, police said.

Investigators later learned the original caller’s rear yard was broken into by Lopez after he forced his way in through a locked side gate before officers got to the scene, according to police.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of arson, vandalism and resisting arrest.

No other details were released by police.