Metro Trains, Buses Will Be Free on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve in L.A. County

Angelenos whisking around town to celebrate Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will be able to take public transportation free this year, Metro officials said Friday.

All bus and rail lines will be free beginning at 9 p.m. both nights until 2 a.m. the following morning, L.A. County Metro said in a news release.

Riders can freely enter and exit buses without paying, and rail stations’ gates will be left unlatched during those hours.

Rail service will run 24 hours on New Year’s Eve, and there will be extra service to the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, buses and trains will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Some bus routes may also be impacted by detours forced by holiday events, officials said. Additional details on service advisories can be found on Metro’s website.