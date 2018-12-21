More Than 2 Pounds of Meth Seized in Arrest of Suspected Dealer in Santa Maria

More than two pounds of methamphetamine was seized and a suspected dealer was arrested in Santa Maria earlier this week, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Detectives also discovered and seized a handgun and vehicle that had been reported as stolen at the same home where the meth was found Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said.

Julio Cesar Aguilar-Lopez, 38, of Santa Maria was arrested after investigators served a search warrant at the home located in the 700 block of West Harding Avenue, officials said.

The meth was found packaged in quarter-pound bundles, officials said, and investigators came across other items that suggested drug trafficking from the target residence.

Aguilar-Lopez is suspected of crimes including possessing a stolen firearm, possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of sales and possessing a stolen vehicle.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $300,000 bail.

The search was performed with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No other details were released by sheriff’s officials.