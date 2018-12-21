Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Wreck in Garden Grove

A 20-year-old man died Thursday night in a collision between the motorcycle he was riding and two other vehicles in Garden Grove, authorities said.

The crash took place just after 8 p.m. at Euclid Street and Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove Police Department Officer Paul Ashby said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, he said. His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

One of the involved drivers became trapped in a vehicle and had to be cut free from the wreckage, according to Ashby. That driver was treated for injuries described as minor. The other driver was unhurt.

“All drivers were evaluated by officers and showed no signs of impairment,” Ashby said. “The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collision.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact Santa Ana police traffic investigators at 714-741-5823.