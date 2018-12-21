× Area Around Palms Temple Evacuated Amid Possible Bomb, Shooting Threat

Police are responding to a bomb and shooting threat at a temple in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, where a suspect is barricaded Friday, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The suspect allegedly called the LAPD and said he had firearms and explosives in the temple and that he planned on shooting people, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

Police have begun evacuating residents in the surrounding area, but were still unsure if the call was a hoax, Aguilar said.

Around 30 people were evacuated, according to Aguilar.

The fire department was on the scene and parking enforcement officials were helping close down the streets.

Police are talking to witnesses to see if they saw anyone go into the temple.

“At this point, we have not confirmed that there is anyone in that temple,” Aguilar said. “We are trying to make contact to see if there is someone in there.”

If the suspect is found and the threat is confirmed, a bomb squad and SWAT would be called to the scene, Aguilar said.

The suspect is barricaded at the temple on the 3700 block of Watseka Avenue.

The temple, International Society for Krishna Consciousness of Los Angeles, was closed Friday, Aguilar said.

It is unclear if there was anyone else inside.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed several police vehicles and firetrucks parked around temple and armed police officers standing by the vehicles.

While the threat is under investigation, authorities are treating it as a barricade situation, Aguilar said.

This morning a male called LAPD and said he was at a temple in the 3700 block of Watseka Ave (major cross street Venice Blvd). He said he was armed with explosives and firearms and planned on a shooting this morning.

