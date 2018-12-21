Pasadena Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police on Chase into Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of men carried out an armed robbery at a Pasadena watch store Friday before leading police on a pursuit into Hollywood, abandoning their car and fleeing into a neighborhood, authorities said.

Police first responded to a report of a robbery just after 4 p.m. at a clock and watch store on Holly Street, just east of Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena Police Department Lt. Javier Aguilar said.

At least four men entered the store with at least one handgun, he said. They grabbed high-end watched before fleeing. An employee at the store suffered a minor injury, although it was not immediately clear how it was sustained.

A Pasadena police officer soon spotted a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle on the 210 Freeway, according to Aguilar. The driver refused to pull over, initiating a pursuit.

The suspects led police on a winding path that ultimately led to the area of Melrose and Normandie avenues in Hollywood, where five men jumped out of the car and continued fleeing on foot.

Officers cordoned off a search perimeter and soon detained four men inside of it, Aguilar said. Police were still working to confirm whether they were among the suspects who ran from the fleeing car.

At least one additional suspect was still being sought, police said.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.