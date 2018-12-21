Search on for Suspected Armed Burglar Who Was Fired at by Azusa Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a suspected armed burglar who got into an altercation with officers in Azusa and was fired at Friday morning.

The incident began about 12:40 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call about a possibly burglary in the area of West McKinley Street and South Irwindale Avenue, Azusa Police Department Lt. Robert Landeros said.

Officer encountered a man with a gun at the scene and a struggle ensued.

“One of our officers ended up firing his firearm during the course of this incident,” Landeros said.

It was unclear if the gunfire struck the man, who fled following the shooting.

Authorities set up a containment and believe the man is still in the area, which Landeros described as industrial.

A SWAT team has been called to help in the search for the man.

Commuters were asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area.