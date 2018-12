Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a group of thieves who have been targeting the money inside jukeboxes at Los Angeles bars, officials said.

The three men were caught on camera Sunday breaking into a jukebox at Tony's Saloon. But nearly a dozen other businesses throughout the region have been hit as well, manager Colin Fahrner told KTLA.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 21, 2018.