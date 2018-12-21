2 Gang Members Sought Following Failed Armed Robbery in Montebello

Montebello police are hunting for two documented gang members in connection with a recent failed armed robbery, authorities said.

Fernando “Grumpy” Beltran and Rafael “Snoopy” Solorzano have been charged with the crime, along with two other suspects who are already in custody, the Montebello Police Department said in a bulletin.

Police did not disclose details of the attempted robbery and could not be reached for comment Friday.

Two other men were already behind bars in connection with the crime, police said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of attempted robbery and making criminal threats against all four suspects on Thursday, but Beltran and Solorzano remained at large.

Both Beltran and Solorzano are documented gang members, police said.

“Both outstanding suspects have a history of firearms possession and are considered armed and dangerous,” according to the bulletin. During the recent robbery attempt, Beltran was armed with a shotgun and Solorzano brandished a handgun.

Beltran is described as Latino, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 340 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His face is covered with tattoos.

Solorzano is Latino, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos including cursive writing on both jawlines and the letters “QVR” on his stomach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Montebello police at 323-887-1313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.