Water Main Break Floods Streets in South L.A.

A water main break has flooded streets in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning, making alleyways look more like a flowing river.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several streets and alleyways along the 300 block of East 55th Street.

Several vehicles were partially submerged as residents looked out their front porches at the damage.

One person fell in the water as firefighters were working to get residents affected by the flooding out of their homes, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Later, a pick up truck was seen floating away in a street.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power workers were at the scene trying to shut off the water in the area, aerial video showed.

UPDATE: LADWP is aware and responding to the water main break at E 55th Street & Towne Ave. Crews are on scene working to shut off the water and we will provide updates as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience! *JJ — LADWP (@LADWP) December 21, 2018

