Woman Dies in Glendale Hit-And-Run

A woman in her 70s died Friday after a vehicle struck her in Glendale, then fled the scene, police said.

The fatal collision took place about 7:20 p.m. at Glenoaks Boulevard and Lindon Avenue, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

Officers found the woman lying in the roadway and determined she was the victim of a hit-and-run, the sergeant said.

Officials provided medical aid but were not able to save the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No description of the involved vehicle was available.

Police continued canvassing the area for witnesses, as well as surveillance camera video, Friday night.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at 818-548-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.