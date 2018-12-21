Woman Pleads Guilty to DUI, Manslaughter After Fatal Crash Into Ventura County Government Building

A woman has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter after driving intoxicated in April 2017 and crashing into the Ventura County Government Center, officials said on Friday.

Georgia Casey, 32, was driving an SUV while intoxicated just before 8 a.m. on April 25, 2017, according a Ventura County District news release. At the same time, Estella Tejeda Camacho was walking on the sidewalk next to the roadway.

Casey then drove onto the sidewalk where Camacho was and struck her, officials said. She stopped the vehicle momentarily before she fled the scene. Camacho died as a result of her injuries.

Casey has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while being intoxicated, as well as fleeing the scene of a crime that resulted in a death, officials said.

She was scheduled to be sentenced in the Ventura Superior Court on Feb. 4, officials said. Casey will face a maximum of 15 years in prison for this case, as well as for other unrelated drug and theft charges.