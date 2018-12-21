Wounded Man in Custody After 6 Hour SWAT Standoff in San Diego

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says a wounded man is in custody after shootout with deputies and a six-hour standoff in Pauma Valley.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports no deputies were wounded in the 3:45 p.m. Thursday gunfire at a home north of the Pauma Casino.

Sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams says the shooting erupted as three deputies approached the door to check on a report of unknown trouble at the home where a man had called 911.

The deputies returned fire, retreated and called in SWAT deputies who finally entered the house around 10 p.m. and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound and rushed him to a hospital.

It’s not known whether the man was hit by gunfire from deputies or whether the wound was self-inflicted.