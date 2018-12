A collision in Sylmar left one person dead on Saturday morning, officials said.

A vehicle and a semi-truck crashed near 15814 W. Roxford St. around 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Footage from the scene shows the front of a white sedan badly damaged under the rear of the truck near Telfair Avenue.

The Fire Department did not identify the victim.

Authorities provided no further information.

At least one fatality in a collision between a passenger car and semi at Telfair/Roxford. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/fFqdUtl9Cx — Thomas Lin (@TLinNEWS) December 22, 2018

KTLA’s Steve Granado contributed to this story.