2 Men Shot to Death in Compton

Gunfire in Compton on Saturday afternoon left two men dead, officials said.

The double-homicide was reported about 2:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 800 block of West Arbutus Street, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” according to Viera.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting, including a suspect description, was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.