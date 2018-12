Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Burrous loves a good choco-taco, but a KTLA viewer tipped him off to this fresh option in Garden Grove. It's called Sweet Rolled Tacos, and they're serving up all kinds kinds of ice cream tacos: from S'mores Galore to Birthday Cake, Mint Oreo and Rainbow Road. You can even make your own flavor combination.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

Sweet Rolled Tacos

9930 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove

Phone: 714-300-4607

sweetrolledtacos.com