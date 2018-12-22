Chef Curtis Stone Shares Recipe, Demonstrates Techniques to Make Delicious Holiday Gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What would the traditional holiday meal be without gravy? But making the popular accompaniment can sometimes go awry. Not to worry, though: Chef Curtis Stone offers quick tips as he demonstrates how to make a delicious gravy that goes with his ultimate roast turkey.

Chef Curtis Stone has two restaurants in Los Angeles, Maude and Gwen.

This segment is an online exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

The Ultimate Roast Turkey and Gravy

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 mins plus 20 minutes to rest turkey

Cook Time: 2 3/4 hours

Turkey:

One 10 lb. whole turkey

2 carrots, coarsely chopped

2 onions, coarsely chopped

3 celery stalks, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Gravy:

3 cups reduced sodium chicken stock

4 tbs. butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Method

To roast turkey:

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.

2. Thoroughly pat turkey dry. Stuff turkey with half of carrots, onions and celery and tie turkey legs together with kitchen string. Place remaining carrots, onions and celery in large roasting pan. Place turkey on rack and set in pan.

3. In small saucepan over low heat, melt butter with Worcestershire sauce. Remove from heat and brush some butter mixture all over turkey. Cover pan with foil and roast turkey 1 1/4 hours. Remove foil, baste turkey with more Worcestershire butter and roast uncovered, basting turkey every 20 minutes, for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, or until instant-read thermometer reads 150°F when inserted into thickest part of breast.

4. Transfer turkey to carving board (do not clean out roasting pan) and rest 20 minutes before carving.

To make gravy:

5. Carefully pour pan drippings from roasting pan into small measuring cup and set aside 5 minutes to allow fat to rise above juices; spoon off fat and reserve pan juices.

6. Set roasting pan on stove over medium-high heat. Add pan juices and stock and bring to a simmer, stirring to scrape up brown bits. Strain pan juices and discard solids.

7. In medium heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, add butter and swirl to melt. Add flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Whisk in pan juices and bring mixture to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes, or until gravy thickens slightly. Season gravy with salt and pepper.

To serve:

8. Carve turkey and serve with gravy.

*Recipe reprinted with permission.