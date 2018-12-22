Compton Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Hit-And-Run Drivers in Bloomington

A 25-year-old Compton man died Friday after he was struck by two vehicles, which both fled the scene, in Bloomington, authorities said.

The man was first struck about 6:30 p.m. as he was walking along northbound Cedar Avenue, just north of Grove Place, the California Highway Patrol said in a written statement. A northbound Toyota Tundra pickup truck hit him.

“The driver of the Toyota Tundra fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle on Magnolia Street, north of Marygold Avenue,” according to the statement. “Following the collision, the driver of a four-door sedan struck the pedestrian within the No. 1 lane and also fled the scene.”

Paramedics pronounced the badly injured man dead at the scene, officials said. His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Investigators had identified a “person of interest” in connection with the Toyota Tundra, according to the CHP. No further description of the sedan or its driver was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Reyes of the CHP’s San Bernardino-area office at 909-383-4247.