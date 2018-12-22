Curtis Stone’s Recipe for Heavenly Mashed Potatoes With Bacon: a Perfect Holiday Side Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mashed potatoes are a traditional accompaniment for any holiday meal, but this elevated side dish from Chef Curtis Stone turns it up a notch with some added bacon. And perhaps the best part: you can make it ahead, alleviating some of the stress on the day of your festive occasion.

Chef Curtis Stone has two restaurants in Los Angeles, Maude and Gwen.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Make-ahead: This potato dish makes a really convenient side dish for a festive dinner, since it can be assembled in baking dish, covered, and refrigerated for up to one day. Uncover and bake as directed below.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more to coat baking dish, room temperature

5 pounds russet potatoes (about 12 potatoes), peeled, quartered

10 ounces bacon, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup whole milk, warm

3/4 cup sour cream

4 ounces mascarpone cheese or cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 13x9x2-inch rectangular (or similar size oval) baking dish. Place potatoes in a large saucepan and add enough cold salted water to cover them by 1 inch. Bring water to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Drain potatoes in a strainer and set strainer over hot saucepan to evaporate excess steam. Press hot potatoes through a potato ricer or food mill. Put potatoes in saucepan, and reduce heat to low, then mix in the butter. Meanwhile, heat a heavy, large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and sauté for about 6 minutes, or until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels and reserve 2 tablespoons of pan drippings in a small bowl. Fold warm milk into mashed potatoes. Fold in reserved pan drippings and bacon, sour cream, and mascarpone cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer potato mixture to prepared dish. Sprinkle parmesan cheese over top. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are heated through, slightly puffed, and top is light brown. Let stand 10 minutes and then serve.

*Recipe reprinted with permission.