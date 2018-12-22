Glendale Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run While Christmas Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday while she was Christmas shopping in Glendale, police said.

Novar Ismailyan of Glendale was struck by a vehicle at around 7:20 p.m. at Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue, Glendale Police Department Sgt. Dan Suttles said.

The driver allegedly then fled the scene.

Officials found the victim lying in the roadway in front of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church and provided medical aid but were not able to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

Ismailyan's daughter told KTLA that her mother was doing some Christmas shopping at a small gift shop before she was struck.

The victim, who had lived in Glendale for 28 years, is survived by four adult children and her husband, according to her daughter.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office said Ismailyan was 72 years old, but her daughter said she was 73.

Residents of the area told KTLA that the two-way road is dangerous for pedestrians because vehicles often pass through at high speeds.

No description of the involved vehicle was available.

Anyone with information can reach Glendale police at 818-548-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

