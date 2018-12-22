Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Spinach Artichoke Flank Steak: a Great Option for Christmas Dinner

Jessica Holmes was initially thinking of making a roast for Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner, but she finds them to be intimidating -- she's not entirely sure how to cook one, plus they can take too long to make, and can be expensive, she says. Instead, Jessica came up with this flavorful option: a flank steak stuffed with the creamy goodness of spinach artichoke dip.
This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.
Ingredients:
- Shallots, chopped
- 1/2 container of heavy cream
- 2 cloves garlic
- container of fresh spinach
- 12 ounces of marinated artichoke hearts, drained
- flank steak
- 2 ounces cream cheese
- half bag of mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
- Simmer the heavy cream for about 30 minutes, or until thick
- In a separate sauté pan, add the chopped shallots
- Add shallots to the heavy cream
- Add the garlic to the heavy cream
- Add the container of fresh spinach
- Add the marinated artichoke hearts
- Cook until the spinach is completely wilted
- If the mixture is too runny, keep simmering until it gets thicker
- Add the cream cheese
- Add the mozzarella cheese
- Add the nutmeg
- Season a very thin piece of flank steak with salt and pepper
- Add the spinach artichoke mixture to the middle of flank steak
- Roll up the meat and then wrap in twine to keep the meat rolled while cooking
- Saute the rolled up meat in skillet on medium heat until every side of meat is browned
- Place the meat in the oven, cook at 350 degree heat for about 10 minutes
- Let the steak sit for 15 minutes before cutting
- Cut the twine and then cut the steak
- Serve