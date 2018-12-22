Jessica Holmes’ Recipe for Spinach Artichoke Flank Steak: a Great Option for Christmas Dinner

Posted 5:00 PM, December 22, 2018, by

Jessica Holmes was initially thinking of making a roast for Christmas Eve or Christmas dinner, but she finds them to be intimidating -- she's not entirely sure how to cook one, plus they can take too long to make, and can be expensive, she says. Instead, Jessica came up with this flavorful option: a flank steak stuffed with the creamy goodness of spinach artichoke dip.

This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 14.

Ingredients:

  • Shallots, chopped
  • 1/2 container of heavy cream
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • container of fresh spinach
  • 12 ounces of marinated artichoke hearts, drained
  • flank steak
  • 2 ounces cream cheese
  • half bag of mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
  2. Simmer the heavy cream for about 30 minutes, or until thick
  3. In a separate sauté pan, add the chopped shallots
  4. Add shallots to the heavy cream
  5. Add the garlic to the heavy cream
  6. Add the container of fresh spinach
  7. Add the marinated artichoke hearts
  8. Cook until the spinach is completely wilted
  9. If the mixture is too runny, keep simmering until it gets thicker
  10. Add the cream cheese
  11. Add the mozzarella cheese
  12. Add the nutmeg
  13. Season a very thin piece of flank steak with salt and pepper
  14. Add the spinach artichoke mixture to the middle of flank steak
  15. Roll up the meat and then wrap in twine to keep the meat rolled while cooking
  16. Saute the rolled up meat in skillet on medium heat until every side of meat is browned
  17. Place the meat in the oven, cook at 350 degree heat for about 10 minutes
  18. Let the steak sit for 15 minutes before cutting
  19. Cut the twine and then cut the steak
  20. Serve

 